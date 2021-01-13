The Philippine government has issued travel restrictions to more countries, including China, due to reported cases of new strain of coronavirus disease.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said also included in the travel restrictions are foreigners coming from Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, and Oman.

He said the travel restrictions are effective at 12:01pm on January 13 until January 15.

The government earlier issued travel restrictions to almost 30 countries, including Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. Celerina Monte/DMS