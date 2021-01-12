By Ella Dionisio

Nine cities in Metro Manila have signed a deal with UK-based AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to buy COVID-19 vaccine for their constituents.

As of Monday, cities from Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Navotas, Pasig, Quezon, San Juan and Valenzuela inked the deal under a tripartite agreement between the local government units, National Task Force COVID-19 and Department of Health.

Most LGUs signed an agreement last Sunday with UK-based AstraZeneca for their vaccine roll-out plan.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the city secured one million doses from AstraZeneca.

Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso signed a deal for 800,000 doses while Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said around 600,000 doses will be procured by the city.

A total of 640,000 doses of vaccine were also purchased by Valenzuela City.

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the vaccines are projected to arrive in the second half of 2021.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said the city also ordered 400,000 doses and are still willing to procure from other companies if there is an opportunity.

He said even though AstraZeneca has slightly lower efficacy than others, it is relatively cheaper at $5 per dose or P240.

“(It is) still very acceptable at 70 percent. Possibly 90 percent with adjusted dose,” Sotto said.

Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said the city procured 100,000 doses for their first 50,000 residents.

San Juan and Mandaluyong also confirmed signing a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca. They did not say how many doses they will procure.

Both cities have a budget of P50 million and P200 million, respectively for their vaccination program.

Last January 6, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announced an advance procurement of 750,000 doses.

The mayors said they are ready to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine once it is approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier, city mayors also announced they are ready to provide free vaccination for their constituents.

Based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) records, there are more than 12 million residents in Metro Manila.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 487, 690 COVID-19 cases in the country with 9,405 fatalities and 8, 592 recoveries. DMS