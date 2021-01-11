The Department of Health (DOH) reported almost 2,000 new coronavirus disease cases on Sunday.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said there were 1,906 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 487,690.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Quezon City with 121, Benguet with 84, Davao City with 82, Cavite with 79, and Bulacan with 75.

After the holiday season, there was an increase in COVID-19 cases, from 937 last January 5 to 1,047 on January 6; 1,353 on January 7; 1,779 on January 8, and 1,952 on January 9.

Among the confirmed cases, eight patients succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 9,405 while 8,592 already recovered which brought the total to 458,198.

The DOH said there were 20,087 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 83.0 percent were mild, 5.8 percent were asymptomatic, 6.8 percent were critical, 3.7 percent were severe, and 0.63 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS