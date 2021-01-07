Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim passed away Wednesday morning. He was 65.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement as he expressed the Palace's deep condolences to Lim's family.

Lim died before 8 a.m.

Roque did not mention Lim's cause of death, but MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago told dzBB last Dec 28 that Lim was positive for the coronavirus disease.

"MMDA Chair Lim served the Duterte Administration with professionalism, competence and integrity. He would be dearly missed," Roque said.

"May the perpetual light shine upon him, and may his soul, through the mercy of the Almighty, rest in eternal peace," he added.

Lim was a retired military general. He was one of the coup plotters against the then administration of late President Corazon Aquino and later charged for mutiny in the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Celerina Monte/DMS