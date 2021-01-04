The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus disease cases due to a decrease in the number of patients tested in COVID-19 laboratories during the New Year.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said 891 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total to 477,807 cases.

The highest number of cases came from Davao City with 65, followed by Rizal with 55, Isabela with 50, Manila City with 40, and Quezon City with 37.

The Health department noted a decrease in the number of cases reported due to the low number of patients seen in COVID-19 laboratories.

“The DOH reminds the public to be cautious in interpreting these numbers as an increase in cases in the coming weeks is still possible,” it said.

“The DOH continues to assess the extent of the effects of the holiday season on COVID-19 transmission,” it added.

Among the confirmed cases, four patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total fatalities to 9,257 while 8,316 patients have recovered which brought the total to 448,258 COVID-19 recoveries.

The DOH said there were 20,292 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 80.9 percent were mild, 8.9 percent were asymptomatic, 6.7 percent were critical, 3.6 percent were severe, and 0.58 percent were moderate.

Despite the less number of reported cases, DOH asked all stakeholders to remain vigilant and not to be complacent against COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS