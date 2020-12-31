The Philippine government has also imposed travel restriction to foreigners coming from the United States where new strain of coronavirus has been reported.

"Yes, it's already effective," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a Viber message to reporters when asked if the travel ban for the foreigners coming from the US has been imposed.

He clarified that it was not a travel ban, but "restrictive travel since Filipinos can come home."

Roque made the statement after Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier in the day said that the travel ban would be expanded after a new variant of COVID-19 was reported in Colorado.

On Tuesday, the Philippine government imposed expanded travel restrictions, apart from the United Kingdom where the new virus strain was first reported, to 19 territories, including Japan. Celerina Monte/DMS