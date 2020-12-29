By Ella Dionisio

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Monday the P4.5-trillion General Appropriations Act for 2021 into law in a ceremony in Malacanang.

In his speech, Duterte assured the public that “every centavo of this budget must be spent to ensure our nation’s recovery, resilience, and sustainability".

“As we look forward with a hope for the coming year, let me assure the public that this administration will ensure the efficient use of resources, through sound fiscal policy that will enable us to overcome the debilitating effects of the pandemic on public health and our economy,” he said.

“Let me therefore serve as assurance to the Filipino people, this coming year, we intend to recover as one nation,” he said.

Duterte said under the 2021 national budget, P72.5 billion fund were allotted for the purchase, storage, transportation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Of this amount, P2.5 billion is lodged under the Department of Health (DOH) while the remaining P70 billion is appropriated for unprogrammed funds, dependent upon the government’s revenue next year.

Duterte did not mention that he vetoed any line item in the budget.

The Palace and the Department of Budget and Management have yet to issue a copy of the approved law to determine if the President had vetoed any provision of the GAA.

Duterte thanked Congress for setting aside “divisive partisan politics”,

“I stand before you today happy and proud to sign the 2021 General Appropriations Act . This important piece of legislation attest to the active and fruitful collaboration between the legislative and executive branch of the government especially this time when the health and welfare of people are at stake,” he said.

“The prompt ratification of the 2021 national budget is a testament of our commitment to set aside divisive partisan politics,” he added.

Last October, it can be recalled that a speakership issue arose in the House of Representative when then Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano did not want to honor the agreement he had with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco. Velasco obtained majority support to become speaker.

A delay in the passage of the budget loomed after Cayetano suspended the session at the House of Representatives on October 7 until November 16 after passing the budget on second reading.

This prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to call for a special session on October 14-16 and certify as urgent the passage of the proposed budget for next year.

Duterte said the government “can no longer afford to engage in politics of division, hate and finger pointing”.

The President also recognized Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado for the passing of the budget as well as their civil society partners for offering their extensive knowledge and technical expertise in crafting a budget that will enable the country to heal, rebuild and resume the economy’s upward trajectory.

“I am pleased that through the budget we will continue our flagship Build, Build, Build program. Revitalize our industry and service sectors and support our much needed social services project,” Duterte said.

Among the top recipients of the P4.506 trillion national budget are the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and state colleges and universities (SUCs) with P708.181 billion; Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with P694.822 billion; Department of Health (DOH) with P287.472 billion; Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) with P247.506 billion; and Department of National Defense (DND) with P205.471 billion.

This is followed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with P176.9 billion, Department of Transportation (DOTr) with P87.9 billion, Department of Agriculture (DA) with P71.0 billion, The Judiciary with P45.3 billion, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) with P37.1 billion. DMS