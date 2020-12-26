A total of 1,885 people tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Christmas Day, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said the country has now 467,601 total COVID-19 cases.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Quezon City at 130; Bulacan, 122; Davao City, 99; Rizal, 78; and Leyte, 63.

Of the total cases, 307 were new COVID-19 survivors, bringing the total recoveries to 430,791 while seven patients have succumbed to the virus, lodging 9,062 total fatalities.

DOH said there were 27,748 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 81.7 percent were mild cases, 10.4 percent were asymptomatic cases, 4.9 percent were critical cases, 2.6 percent were severe cases, and 0.32 percent were moderate cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS