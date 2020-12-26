A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Calatagan, Batangas and some areas in Luzon on Friday, Christmas Day.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter was recorded at 11 km southwest of Calatagan, Batangas around 7:43 am.

The tremor that was tectonic in origin has a depth of 102 km.

Intensity IV was reportedly felt in Lemery and Malvar, Batangas; San Pedro, Laguna; Manila City, Marikina City, Quezon City, Cainta and Antipolo City Rizal; and Pasig City.

Intensity III was recorded in Caloocan City, Tanay, Rizal; San Jose Del Monte and Plaridel, Bulacan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Cabangan and Iba, Zambales; Samal, Bataan; Valenzuela City and Malabon City while intensity II over San Isidro, Nueva Ecija and Alaminos City, Pangasinan.

Based on the instrumental intensities recorded by Phivolcs, Intensity IV was felt in Bacoor City, Tagaytay City, and Carmona, Cavite; Plaridel, Calumpit, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, and Malolos, Bulacan; Guaga, Pampanga; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; and Las Pinas City.

Intensity III was reported in Talisay, Batangas; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Dagupan City, Quezon City, Pasig City, Muntinlupa City, Marikina City and Cabanatuan City while intensity III in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Lucban, Quezon; Aurora, Pampanga; Palayan City and intensity I in San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Gumaca, Lopez and Lucena City, Quezon.

Three houses in Occidental Mindoro were partially damaged due to the powerful earthquake.

“We have received reports of three partially damaged houses in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters.

“No casualties as of this reporting… No other damages reported in other locations,” he added.

In a radio interview, Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum said the quake was due to the collapse of the West Philippines in the Manila Trench.

"The Manila Trench is the earthquake generator which causes deep quakes in Batangas," Solidum said.

Earlier in the day, Calatagan Mayor Oliver Palacio said there were no reported damages.

"It's a slight (earthquake) at first but after some time, it became strong," Palacio said.

He said there were no high buildings in their area aside from a 4-storey high school building. Ella Dionisio/DMS