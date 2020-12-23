President Rodrigo Duterte is set to sign into law the proposed P4.5-trillion budget in 2021 next week, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ceremonial signing will take place on December 28 in Davao City.

"The signing will be on the 28th and that will be held in Davao," he said in a televised press briefing.

He said five congressmen and five senators are expected to join in the signing ceremony.

Once approved, the budget will be effective on January 1 next year. Celerina Monte/DMS