The Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Sunday said they are now investigating the source of the alleged police memorandum that circulated online implying that Metro Manila will return to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

In a radio interview, Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, JTF commander, said the memorandum was fake.

“We are now investigating it...what we can say to the public is that (memo) is fake news,” Binag said.

The police general said celebrating is already part of the Filipino culture that is why they are non-stop in reminding the people to follow the minimum health standards set by the government.

“That’s why we told the establishment owners to keep on reminding (the people) and they are following,” he said.

According to the said memorandum that has the logo of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), it has called for a covert deployment in the proper implementation of MECQ in Metro Manila starting December 19.

For his part, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr, NCRPO acting chief, said the memorandum was unofficial.

“Actually, it is an unsigned memo… So, definitely it is not an official document. It is only the IATF that can announce that,” Danao said.

“If we have something to say, it is just a recommendation from our part. Definitely, that memo is fake news,” he added.

Asked about the additional deployment of police forces, Danao said it is because of strict implementation of health protocols and to prevent criminality, especially terrorism.

Metro Manila is currently under general community quarantine (GCQ) until December 31 and according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the IATF will just decide on what will be the community quarantine in the country after the holidays.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) said cases in the country may increase to 4,000 a day if people will not follow the health protocols during the holiday season. Ella Dionisio/DMS