The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 1,754 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total to 459,789 cases.

In its latest Case Bulletin, DOH said the highest number of new cases came from Quezon City with 163 cases, Rizal with 104, Benguet with 83, Laguna with 83, and Bulacan with 61.

Among the confirmed cases, 8,080 patients have already recovered which brings the total recoveries to 429,134 while 36 have succumbed to the virus bringing the total to 8,947 COVID-19 fatalities.

DOH said there are 21,708 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 81.3 percent are mild cases, 8.7 percent are asymptomatic cases, 6.4 percent are critical cases, 3.2 percent are severe cases, and 0.37 percent are moderate cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS