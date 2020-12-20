The Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,491 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, a day after it went past 2,000.

For the third straight day, Quezon City topped the list of new COVID-19 cases, with 129 followed by Rizal Province, 102; Benguet 81, Davao City 75 and Laguna 54.

Active cases reached 28, 047, out of which 83.4 percent are mild. Asymptomatic accounted for 8.8 percent followed by critical 4.9 percent, severe 2.5 percent and moderate 0.30 percent.

Thirty-six persons died from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 8.911.

There were 436 persons who got well from COVID-19, pushing total recoveries to 421,0236. DMS