Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso Tuesday ordered police and authorities to investigate a news report claiming that unauthorized vaccinations against coronavirus defense (COVID-19) were being done in Binondo.

''You are all directed to investigate and look into the veracity of this news report and submit your findings thereon from receipt hereof so that possible criminal and other charges can be filed against those responsible,'' said Domagoso.

The order was given to Brig. General Leo Francisco, director of the Manila Police District; Arnold Pangan, acting city health officer and Levi Facundo, officer-in-charge, Bureau of Permits.

Domagoso gave them 48 hours to verify the news report.

In a report, dzBB said there are unauthorized vaccinations against COVID-19 in Binondo.

Domagoso said this is ''unauthorized'' as he has not ordered such activity. He added he is not aware or informed '' that any national government agency will conduct the said activity.'' DMS