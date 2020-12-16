President Rodrigo Duterte has invited new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to visit the Philippines as the two leaders discussed regional issues, including the South China Sea, during their tele-summit on Monday, December 14.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Office of the Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said Duterte and Suga had a 25-minute phone conversation.

"President Duterte likewise noted the growing maritime security and defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japan, as he exchanged views with Prime Minister Suga on regional issues, including the South China Sea and the situation in the Korean Peninsula," OPAFA said.

It said Suga conveyed Japan's interest to work closely with the Philippines to promote a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

"Japan is valued partner of the Philippines. As a friend closer than a brother, ours is an exemplary partnership that has withstood the test of time," said OPAFA, quoting Duterte.

The Philippines and Japan mark next year their 65 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of strategic partnership.

Duterte also thanked Suga for Japan's consistent support for the peace and development agenda in Mindanao and the Philippines' "Build, Build, Build Propgram."

He noted that the 36-kilometer Metro Manila Subway, which is funded by Japan, will commence operations by 2022.

"The first of its kind in the Philippines, it will be an important crowning achievement of our cooperation during my term," Duterte said.

He also expressed gratitude to Japan for the $3.16 million emergency assistance, two substantial loans for the Philippines' pandemic recovery efforts, and for facilitating the repatriation of 3,852 Filipinos from Japan during the pandemic.

"Until COVID-19, the Philippines was consistently among the fastest-growing economies in the region. Our fundamentals remain robust. The support of Japan raises our optimism and confidence in containing the pandemic and steering our economy back onto its growth trajectory," the President said.

He also thanked Suga for the expression of solidarity with the Filipino people, especially those affected by recent calamities.

Suga, on the other hand, OPAFA said expressed hope that the establishment of the Consulate-General of Japan in Cebu in January next year will further strengthen Philippines-Japan bilateral relations. Celerina Monte/DMS