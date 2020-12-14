Three deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) Sunday, the lowest in five months.

Total deaths from COVID-19 are now 8,733.

A total of 1,085 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing total cases to 448,400.

Four out of five cities in the National Capital Region topped the list areas with the highest number of COVID-19 cases for the day.

Quezon City led with 103, Rizal Province 46; Makati, 44; Manila, 43 and Pasig, 39.

Active cases are at 21, 980, out of which 84.4 percent are mild. Asymptomatic cases, 5.8 percent; critical, 6.3 percent; severe 3.2 percent and moderate, 0.33 percent.

There were 9, 269 recoveries, which brought the total to 418, 687. DMS