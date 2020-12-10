Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday.

During a virtual forum Wednesday, Lopez said he is in isolation. In a statement, Lopez said he is asymptomatic.

“I tested positive. I underwent testing because I was informed that I was exposed with someone who is (COVID-19) positive,” he said. He underwent isolation and underwent testing on Sunday.

“Maybe because of my meeting outside, in evacuation centers, I don’t know where I got it,” he added.

“I already had a lot of tests but (results are) negative. this is the first time I tested positive but last week when I got exposed I was already isolated and just continuing it now,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he has not met President Rodrigo Duterte yet.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Lopez last attended a meeting with Duterte on November 20. Ella Dionisio/DMS