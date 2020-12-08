Malacanang said on Monday that the Philippine National Police (PNP) could not use "yantok" or rattan sticks to hit violators of physical distancing.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said rattan sticks might only be used in measuring the physical distance of the people, particularly in public places.

"That can't be used for hitting (people) because it's not allowed in our law and in the regulation of the PNP," he said in a televised press briefing.

"May be that can be used to measure social distancing, to make sure one meter (apart is followed), but not in hitting the people," Roque stressed.

Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, the head of Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said policemen would use rattan sticks to measure physical distancing and for hitting hard-headed individuals who refuse to observe minimum health standards to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. Celerina Monte/DMS