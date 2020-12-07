The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded almost 2,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases while 9,000 more patients have recovered.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH reported 1,768 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in the country to 439,834.

Most of the cases were recorded in Quezon City with 112, Laguna with 94, Rizal with 90, Davao City with 71, and Benguet with 69.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, the health department said 408,634 patients have already recovered, including the latest recoveries of 9,062.

Meanwhile, 29 patients succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 8,554.

Active coronavirus cases in the country are now at 22,646, 84.2 percent are mild cases, 6.2 percent asymptomatic, 6.1 percent critical, 3.1 percent severe cases, and 0.34 percent moderate cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS