Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Sunday urged government officials not to conduct activities, especially those that will involve the public, if they cannot implement the minimum health standards set by the Interagency Task Force (IATF).

Año made the statement amid criticisms against Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Senator Manny Pacquiao who attended gatherings where social distancing was not properly observed by the crowd.

“We are appealing to everyone, including government officials, if you have activities but you cannot implement the health standards particularly the social distancing, stop it,” he said.

"Don't push with your activities because you cannot just say ‘sorry we were not able to control’,” he added.

The secretary said a fact-finding investigation will be conducted and he assured the public that someone will be held accountable for the incident.

Photos of Roque and Pacquiao went viral on social media after social distancing was not followed in the events that they graced.

According to Roque, he followed the minimum health standards when he attended the opening of Bantayan Island Airport in Cebu.

He said the organizers of the event admitted that they did not expect that there would be a huge crowd.

Meanwhile, the netizens screenshot the photos shared by Jinkee Pacquiao, Senator Pacquiao’s wife, on her Instagram story showing the senator speaking to a crowd during a relief operation in Batangas and social distancing was not also observed.

Año asked for cooperation and reminded everyone to always follow the minimum health standards. Ella Dionisio/DMS