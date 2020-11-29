Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Debold Sinas ordered a province-wide manhunt against other suspects who assaulted a police team enforcing illegal logging in Cagayan province.

“More aggressive police operations will continue against illegal logging activities on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte despite this temporary setback,” Sinas said.

Sinas issue his directives in response to the report of Brig. General Crizaldo Nieves, Cagayan Valley regional police director, on the ambush that wounded Lt. Randy Baccay, deputy chief of police of Pañablanca Police Station.

According to Nieves, Baccay and his team were responding to reports of the presence of illegally-cut timber stockpiled in Sitio Dalayat, Minanga, Lagum, Peñablanca Thursday evening.

"While the team was inspecting and documenting the illegally-cut logs, armed suspects opened fire, hitting Baccay while the rest of the team launched counter action," police reported.

The team arrested Ernest Sibbaluca , 45, a resident of Barangay Minanga, Peñablanca who was identified as among the attackers, it added.

Baccay was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment while Sibbaluca was taken to the Peñablanca Police Station.

Captain Rohaina Asalan, Peñablanca chief of police, said the suspect Sibbaluca was arrested in September 2019 for violation of PD 705 or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.

"Sibbaluca is facing criminal charges for direct assault upon an agent of authority and frustrated murder", Asalan said.

Sinas also instructed Nieves to extend P50,000 financial assistance for Baccay's medical expenses. Robina Asido/DMS