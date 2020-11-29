Seventy-nine persons were reported dead from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the highest in around two weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

Total deaths from COVID-19 reached 8,333.

New COVID-19 cases were 1,893, bringing the total to 427,797.

Active cases rose to 31, 402 out of which 84.6 percent were mild. Asymptomatic cases were 8.4 percent, critical 4.4 percent, severe 2.3 percent and 0.25 percent moderate.

Davao City , with 200 cases, was the top area in terms of new COVID-19 cases. Negros Occidental followed with 123, Western Samar 84, Pampanga 60 and Quezon City 57.

There were 474 persons who overcame COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 388, 062. DMS