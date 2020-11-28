The deputy police chief of Peñablanca municipality, Cagayan Province was injured after their patrol car was ambushed while conducting an anti-illegal logging operation last Thursday.

According to the Cagayan Public Information Office, Lt. Randy Baccay’s troops were conducting operations at Sitio Dalayat, Brgy. Minanga, Lagum area around 7pm when unidentified gunmen shot their patrol car.

Baccay was rushed to the hospital and is recuperating.

Authorities are conducting a manhunt against the suspects.

The operation in the Lagum Area was part of the step to stop the rampant cutting of wood in accordance with the Anti-Illegal Logging Task Force in Cagayan.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano ordered police and local government officials to intensify their anti-illegal logging operations following the massive flooding in the region during Typhoon ''Ulysses''. Ella Dionisio/DMS