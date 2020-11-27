The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said supplemental murder charges were filed against nine suspects, including a police officer, involved in the death of a lawyer in Palawan last November 17.

General Debold Sinas said among those indicted is Police Senior Master Sergeant Ariel Pareja, now under restrictive custody of the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

Sinas said Pareja has been moonlighting as a bodyguard for one of the respondents, Manuel Quioyo, who is involved in a court case over a land dispute where Eric Jay Magcamit is representing the other party.

Administrative charges are also being prepared against Pareja.

Magcamit was on his way to attend a court hearing when he was ambushed along the national highway in Barangay Malinao, Narra, Palawan. Ella Dionisio/DMS