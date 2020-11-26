President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Associate Justice Remedios Austria Salazar-Fernando as CA Presiding Justice.

Duterte signed Fernando's appointment on November 24.

"We are confident that Presiding Justice Fernando would serve the CA with the same judicial excellence, dedication and integrity she demonstrated in her years of service at the CA," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Good luck and we wish her all the best in her future undertakings," he added.

Fernando took her oath before Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta at the Court en banc session hall. She was joined by her son John Daniel Fernando, a lawyer, and wife Gem. Celerina Monte/DMS