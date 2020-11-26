"Less than 12" congressmen allegedly received kickbacks from government projects in their respective districts, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica said on Wednesday.

In an interview in CNN Philippines, Belgica said the list of the lawmakers whom he refused to name was submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"The exact number is less than 12," he said, citing there was a witness who claimed a ghost project, while another allegedly said a congressman sought kickback.

Belgica said the kickbacks being asked were five to 10 percent and there was even a lawmaker who asked for money even if the project was being funded by other government agencies and not through him.

Duterte, in his recent televised message, said he received a report from PACC about the supposed corruption involving some congressmen.

But he refused to name the lawmakers, citing the separation of powers between the executive and legislative.

He said he would forward the report to the Office of the Ombudsman so that it could conduct a thorough investigation. Celerina Monte/DMS