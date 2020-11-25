At least P13 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Philippine National Police- Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) from three alleged drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Bacolod City last Monday.

An initial report said operatives conducted the operation at Barangay Singcang Airport which resulted in the arrest of three suspects who are operating a drug distribution network in Negros Occidental.

Suspects were caught with two kilograms of shabu estimated to be worth P13,600,000.

The suspects are under the custody of Bacolod City Police Station for proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS