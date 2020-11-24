The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said he ordered the Manila Police District director to deploy more cops in Divisoria, as more people are expected due to the holiday season.

Police General Debold Sinas said he directed Police Brig. General Rolando Miranda to deploy cops who will caution people who will violate minimum health standards.

“The point is the businesses opened there and the shops there are close to each other…. So my guidance to Gen. Miranda is to add more people and caution people,” Sinas said.

Sinas added social distancing patrollers will also be deployed.

“I will also direct him (Miranda) to talk to the barangay (officials) to ask for help in implementing social distancing,” Sinas said.

Divisoria is a known shopping place for Filipinos where they buy gifts and clothes for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reminded the public that the risk is high in crowded areas such as Divisoria.

"The risk is there. It is very high. Let us please avoid going to crowded areas, as much as possible," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"The risk is very high when we go to places with a high number of people, like in Divisoria," she added.

Vergeire said face shield and face masks are not sufficient in crowded areas such as shopping malls.

Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso remind people to follow social distancing after security guards in Divisoria malls said some snubbed them when they were reminded of the health protocols

The mayor appealed for discipline as the money they can save in buying things in crowded areas might go to their medical expenses when they get infected by COVID-19.

“You want to save money but you neglected (your health), you will spend millions if you get infected by COVID-19… Compassion to each other is important, self-compassion and discipline, that is my appeal,” Moreno said. Ella Dionisio/DMS