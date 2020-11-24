President Rodrigo Duterte has welcomed the launching of Saudi Arabia's Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), which is expected to significantly improve the working conditions of Filipino workers there.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said Duterte considers the initiative as a major labor reform program to benefit almost 800,000 Filipinos.

The initiative, among others, allow workers to transfer to another employer without the current employer's consent upon contract expiration; allow workers to travel outside Saudi Arabia without their employer's approval; and allow workers to leave the Kingdom without their employer's consent upon contract expiration, OPAFA said.

"President Duterte recognizes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's LRI as a significant step towards addressing concerns over the traditional sponsorship regime that exists in most parts of the Middle East," it said.

Duterte looks forward to the implementation of the LRI when it takes effect on March 14, 2021, it added.

Duterte congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the landmark initiative. Celerina Monte/DMS