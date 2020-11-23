The Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,968 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Sunday, which raised total cases to 418, 818.

Active cases went down to 24, 209 after 10, 957 recoveries and 43 deaths were disclosed by the DOH.

Out of the active cases, mild cases accounted for 82.5 percent, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 5.8 percent critical, 3.2 percent severe and 0.28 percent moderate.

Provinces and cities which topped the new list of new COVID-19 cases were led by Cavite 107, Quezon City 97, Davao City 86, Laguna 84 and Quezon 77.

Total deaths reached 8,123 while total recoveries went up to 386, 486. DMS