The Philippine National Police (PNP) relieved Col. Dionisio Bartolome as Palawan provincial director on Saturday.

Bartolome '' was relieved from his post as provincial director of Palawan Police Provincial Office due to the series of shooting incidents that happened in his area of responsibility,'' a PNP statement said.

Colonel Nicolas Torre III, deputy Mimaropa regional director for operations, will temporarily be Palawan provincial director, the PNP said.

Bartolome's relief was done by the Mimaropa office '' to lessen the fear of Palaweños,'' the PNP statement said.

On Nov 16, lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit was shot while proceeding to a court. On Nov. 20, Gregorio Baluyut, municipal planning officer of Rizal municipality, was wounded in a shooting incident, news reports said.

Bartolome, who was commander of task group Magcamit, became an ad hoc member. He will assist Torre in solving the case, the PNP said. DMS