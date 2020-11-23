A motorcycle rider died while several other motorists where injured when a beam fell at the Skyway Extension project site in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa on Saturday.

Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp. apologized for the incident and said he will help the victims.

Ang said although contractor EEI Corp. handled the construction of the project, as proponent, SMC has a responsibility to take care of the victims.

“Even with a contractor handling construction, ultimately, we are responsible for the welfare of those who were affected. I would like to personally apologize to the victims and their families, as well as to our larger community in Muntinlupa,” Ang said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered an inspection of the Skyway Extension project, which is part of the Duterte administration's "Build, Build, Build" program.

Based on an initial police report, the incident happened along the East Service Road near Amkor Technology in Brgy. Cupang around 9:20 am.

Initial investigation disclosed that the crawler crane with boom operator Enrico Navora Gregorio, 41, was moving "when its boom suddenly hit the girder beam attached between post no. 10 and 11 of ongoing Skyway construction" and collapsed towards vehicles travelling from south to north.

The report said three vehicles and four motorcycles were damaged. Police said a motorcycle rider was declared dead on arrival at the Alabang Medical Clinic in Alabang Muntinlupa City.

"Involved parties sustained physical injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical treatment," the report said. Robina Asido/DMS