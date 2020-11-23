The former Jolo, Sulu Police chief who is facing charges related to the death of four Philippine Army intelligence officers last June was gunned down in Maguindanao on Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Walter Annayo, 41, assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding Administrative Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Regional Police, was killed along Narciso Ramos Highway Brgy Macabiso, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao around 1:45 pm.

Based on an initial report, Annayo alighted from his vehicle to buy coconut juice when he was shot by an unidentified suspect onboard a white Toyota Fortuner heading for Parang, Maguindanao.

Annayo sustained gunshot wounds at his head and different parts of his body.

Brig. General Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesman, said PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas ordered an investigation.

"The case is now subject of investigation by Police Regional Office BARMM. The CPNP (chief PNP) himself has tasked the regional police director to look into the case," he said.

Usana said the PNP cannot say if Annayo's death is related to the shooting of the four Army intelligence officers in Jolo. The National Bureau of Investigation filed a murder complaint against nine policemen allegedly involved in the incident.

"For now, the PNP cannot ascertain, much less release any result yet as to the motive behind, not even the connection to his previous assignment as chief of police of Jolo police station where the case involving the alleged shootout between the police and military operatives last June happened,'' said Usana. Robina Asido/DMS