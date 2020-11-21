A 32-year-old man was killed while another was wounded in a shooting incident involving a reportedly drunk policeman in Tondo on Friday.

In a report, the Manila Police District (MPD) identified the fatality as Joseph Marga and the wounded victim as Mark Lester Quiñones, both residents of Brgy. 106, Tondo.

The shooting incident happened near the house of Marga along JP. Rizal St. around 2:45 am.

Based on initial investigation, the victims, with a certain Nelson Delos Santos where on their way home when they met the drunken suspect in civilian clothes identified as Patrolman Alvin Santos, assigned at MPD Sta. Cruz, Police Station 3.

The suspect reportedly stopped Marga, saying he will arrest them. But the victims said they were living nearby.

Santos suddenly fired his gun, hitting Marga and Quiñones.

"After which family and bystanders in the area attacked the suspect causing him to leave his firearm while fleeing," the report said.

Recovered were a police-issued two tone 9mm Berreta pistol, one magazine loaded with 12 ammunition and two empty cartridges. Robina Asido/DMS