Malacanang on Friday said the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that 66 percent are willing to get COVID-19 vaccine is a “positive development” that more Filipinos trust the government’s vaccination program.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said they are pleased.

“We view this as a positive development as this means that more Filipinos trust the current government’s vaccination program,” Roque said.

“We, however, hope there will be a significant increase in the number of Filipinos willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as President Rodrigo Roa Duterte wants all Filipinos to get vaccines, with priority given to the poor, indigents and other vulnerable sectors,” he added.

The SWS survey said 66 percent of Filipinos are willing to get the vaccine if it is available while 31 percent are unwilling and 17 percent do not want to get the vaccine.

SWS said willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine is highest in Mindanao at 73 percent while 69 percent in Visayas, 64 percent in Metro Manila and 61 percent in Balance Luzon.

The latest survey released on Thursday was conducted last September 17-20 using a mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) of 1,249 adult Filipinos. Ella Dionisio/DMS