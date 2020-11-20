Another police officer succumbed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bringing total deaths to 25, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday night.

Based on their latest data, the latest death is a 42-year-old assigned at the Police Regional Office 12 or Soccsksargen.

The PNP Health Service has recorded 24 new cases bringing their total to seven, 758 cases with 396 remain as active cases.

Half of the new cases came from Police Region Office 1, or locos.

An additional 45 new recoveries were also recorded bringing the total of their recoveries to 7,339.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 412, 097 with 374, 666 recoveries and 7, 957 deaths. Ella Dionisio/DMS