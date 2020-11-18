A lawyer was shot dead in Palawan on Tuesday morning, police said.

An initial report from Palawan Police Provincial Office said Eric Jay Magcamit was onboard his vehicle when he was flagged down by two men around 6:46 am along the national highway in Barangay Malinao, Narra municipality.

Magcamit went down from his vehicle and the two men shot him dead.

Police said they got the dash camera footage of the two suspects.

“We are also searching CCTVs along the route to and from the crime scene for clearer images,” it added.

Authorities aid they are pursuing the angle about information given by Magcamit to his wife that a vehicle was following him on several occasions.

“The strongest motive is work related issues,” it said.

In a statement, Integrated Bar of the Philippines ? Palawan President Richalex Jagmis condemned the killing of Magcamit.

Jagmis said the victim was on his way to a hearing in Quezon, Palawan.

“The Integrated Bar of the Philippines ? Palawan Chapter denounces and condemns in the strongest terms the brutal killing of Atty. Eric Jay A. Magcamit who was shot today in broad daylight while on his way to a hearing in Quezon, Palawan. It happened in these most trying times we are facing,” he said.

“It is our consistent stand that violence has no place in this civilized society, especially against those in the legal profession who are courageously helping in the administration of justice,” he added.

Jagmis said this not only an attack on a member of the IBP but also an attack to the legal order and justice system by means of fear and violence.

“The perpetrators must be swiftly brought into the hands of the law by those in authority,” he said.

“We condole with the family in this challenging moment they are facing now,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS