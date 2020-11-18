President Rodrigo Duterte has no decision yet on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to place Luzon under a state of calamity following the devastation brought by several typhoons that struck the country recently, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing in Cagayan, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said each area that was greatly affected by the typhoons would definitely declare its respective state of calamity.

"While the President has no decision yet, we're expecting that for sure the places in Luzon that were really affected by the flooding due to continuous rain will be placed under the state of calamity," he said.

Placing the entire Luzon under the state of calamity was reached in the NDRRMC meeting on Monday.

This was due to the widespread damage brought by Typhoons "Quinta," "Rolly," and "Ulysses."

Based on NDRRMC data, a total of about P19.685 billion was the damage to infrastructure while crop losses reached P10.375 billion. Celerina Monte/DMS