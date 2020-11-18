The government has been conducting antigen tests against coronavirus disease in various evacuation centers in the country, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing in Cagayan, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was informed by Secretary Vivencio Dizon, the testing czar, that antigen test kits are being used in evacuation centers.

He said antigen test kits are being utilized, especially to those who have symptoms, in order to "test more (people) and (the results are) faster."

But Roque said he was not sure if all those in various evacuation centers could undergo antigen tests.

"Even before the series of typhoons came, the government has decided to give COVID tests and now they will use antigen tests in different evacuation centers," he said.

While the authorities have been trying to enforce physical distancing in the evacuation centers, there could be overcrowding in some areas because of many families displaced by the series of typhoons recently.

"But what is important, according to the DOH (Department of Health), is their recommendation to have separate facilities for those who have (COVID-19) symptoms," Roque added.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 700,000 families or more than 3 million individuals have been affected by Typhoon "Ulysses" in eight regions in Luzon.

Of the affected population, 70,784 families or 283,656 persons have been inside 2,205 evacuation centers while 41,203 families or 158,926 individuals have been served outside evacuation centers. Celerina Monte/DMS