Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday reminded local government units (LGUs) to observe minimum health standards as they begin the 60-day nationwide road clearing operations.

Año said road clearing operations will resume except in areas under MECQ ( modified enhanced community quarantine) or higher and those flooded due to recent typhoons.

Road clearing was temporarily suspended for eight months due to the coronavirus disease threat.

According to the DILG Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2020-145, areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) should be able to implement road clearing operations which means implementation of all components of road clearing.

For LGUs under general community quarantine (GCQ), they shall do a partial implementation of road clearing operations which is limited to the actual or physical removal or abatement of road and sidewalk obstructions that are considered hazardous to motorists and pedestrians.

The partial implementation also includes road clearing to establish bicycle lanes.

Año said road clearing operations are needed to ensure orderliness as the country revives local economies without being complacent against COVID-19.

“Our transition to the ‘new normal’ calls for the need to ensure that our roads remain safe, accessible, and free from illegal and potentially hazardous encroachments,” Año said.

“While we continue our public service and initiatives to revive the economy, life and health is still the priority. Always wear a face mask and face shield, sanitize your hands and keep one-meter distance from each other,” he added.

Año said LGUs are not expected to conduct road clearing in villages, subdivisions, barrios, or along roads, streets, or alleys that are declared to be under localized ECQ or MECQ.

He said some structures or vehicles shall be exempt from removal or apprehension by LGUs concerning the fight against COVID-19.

Structures or obstructions erected or caused by locally stranded individuals (LSIs) shall be removed upon their return to their destination.

Also, all road closures set-up by barangays without enabling ordinances or approval from concerned authorities shall be dismantled and cleared to ensure unhampered public conveyance.

The deadline for all barangays to submit a report on their road clearing operations conducted in November is on December 15.

Validation of provincial, city and municipal compliance with the road clearing operations shall be conducted on January 18 to 22, 2021.

Among the items to be validated are tricycle route plans in their respective areas to ensure alternate routes for tricycles prohibited by law from operating on national highways. Ella Dionisio/DMS