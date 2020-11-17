The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said he has “mixed feelings” after President Rodrigo Duterte defended him again over the mañanita controversy.

"I have mixed feelings. I’m happy but at the same time (I feel) embarrassed. I'm very happy for the support of the President for me as his chief PNP,” Police General Debold Sinas said in a speech in Camp Crame.

Sinas again thanked Duterte for his trust and confidence.

"I feel embarrassed towards the President, especially he defended me again on the mañanita (issues),” he added.

Sinas assured Duterte the PNP will do their best.

Last Saturday, Duterte said he will pardon Sinas if he will be found at fault over the issue.

He even said it was just a small issue and called Sinas a hardworking police officer.

“It’s almost a religious ritual… It is not Sinas’ fault they (police) went to him. He doesn’t know it. It’s mañanita , it’s a surprise… And if he is at fault, he will be pardoned,” Duterte said.

“I can’t see any issue or moral implications or malice in that mañanita,” he added.

Duterte appointed Sinas as the 25th PNP chief after General Camilo Cascolan retired from police service last week.

He also defended Sinas last May when he headed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO). Ella Dionisio/DMS