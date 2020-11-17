President Rodrigo Duterte is set to issue an executive order creating a task force that will handle the overall rehabilitation of areas devastated by the recent typhoons, Malacanang said on Monday.

The EO on "Build Back Better Task Force" to be headed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea is now being drafted, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

"The creation of a more permanent body that will focus and develop expertise on post-disaster rehabilitation and recovery of typhoon hit areas is necessary even before the enactment of a law creating the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR)," he said.

The DDR is still pending in Congress.

Roque said the task force will have a clear chain of command and a direct mandate to address and monitor the multifarious issues and concerns involved in the rehabilitation and recovery phase of typhoon affected areas.

He noted that a task force is needed while there is no DDR yet since the Philippines is in the Belt of the Pacific where an average of 20 typhoons, some of them are considered as the strongest, enter the country every year.

"The effect of the typhoon chooses no political boundaries. There's a need for interventions and involvement of a whole of government approach, as well as immediate solutions outside of the current bureaucratic framework," he said.

The members of the task force include various government agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Irrigation Administration, National Electrification Administration, and National Housing Authority, among others.

Roque said the Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, and Philippine Coast, as well as the local government units, will also assist in the task force.

Asked of the difference between the task force to be created and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Roque said since the head of the task force will be the Executive Secretary, he can immediately make decisions, unlike in NDRRMC, which is a council composed of Cabinet members.

"So, what the President is saying, even without the meeting of the Council, the Executive Secretary can decide, especially if it means saving lives," he said.

He said the Executive Secretary is the primus inter pares or the first amongst equals of all the members of the Cabinet.

"We look up to the Executive Secretary as the primus inter pares," he said.

NDRRMC, which was created under Republic Act No. 10121, is chaired by the secretary of the Department of National Defense and the members include the secretaries of various government agencies. The law provides for the development of policies and plans and the implementation of actions and measures pertaining to all aspects of disaster risk reduction and management, including good governance, risk assessment and early warning, knowledge building and awareness raising, reducing underlying risk factors, and preparedness for effective response and early recovery.

Roque urged the public to give the task force to be formed a chance.

"The EO still has to be signed by the President...let's give it a chance...let's see what kind of a difference this EO will make as a delivery of quick responses to and rehabilitation efforts and calamity-stricken area," he said.

During the past weeks, several weather disturbances have struck the country. Super Typhoon "Rolly" and Typhoon "Ulysses," which took place in less than two weeks apart, devastated many areas in Luzon. Celerina Monte/DMS