The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) wants to place Luzon under a state of calamity following the devastation brought by the typhoons that recently hit the country.

"Following the widespread damage brought by Typhoon “Quinta,” “Rolly,” and “Ulysses,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council gathered its full council today in an emergency meeting to discuss the impacts of the recent typhoons, the declaration of state of calamity, and the early recovery actions," NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said on Monday.

Jalad said the meeting that was joined by various agencies and several local chief executives was held via teleconference.

"It was approved during the meeting the recommendation for President Rodrigo Duterte to place under state of calamity the entire Luzon to address the impacts of the latest typhoons that hit the country.

It was also agreed to convene a technical working group of the joint prevention, mitigation, and preparedness clusters of the NDRRMC to assess the current dam management," he said.

"Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) was also instructed by NDRRMC chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who led the meeting to revisit its historical data to strengthen warnings beforehand," he added.

Jalad said Lorenzana also "raised various concerns to different agencies".

"Among other matters discussed were the provision of assistance to the affected farmers and fisher folk; road clearing; shelter requirements; and other recovery interventions," he added.

Because of the three typhoons, the Department of Agriculture recorded a total of P10.5 billion worth of damage and losses in agricultural sector. Robina Asido/DMS