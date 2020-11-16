The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported around 1,500 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country while more than 11,000 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said there were 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 407,838 cases.

According to the health department, the highest number of cases were recorded in Cavite with 90, Rizal with 84, Manila City with 79, Davao City with 78, and Taguig City with 73.

As to the fatalities, the country has now 7,832 deaths as 41 more patients died due to COVID-19.

The DOH reported that there were 11,290 new COVID-19 survivors, bringing the total to 374,329 COVID-19 recoveries.

Active cases stood at 25,677.

Of the active cases, 82.5 percent were mild cases, 8.4 percent were asymptomatic, 5.6 percent were critical, 3.2 percent were severe, and 0.20 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS