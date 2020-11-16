President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday assured the residents of Cagayan Region that the government is trying to immediately address their needs after they were badly-hit by Typhoon "Ulysses," which resulted in the death of more than 20 people.

During Duterte’s televised situation briefing in Tuguegarao City, he expressed condolences to the families of those who perished during the onslaught of the typhoon last November 13, which caused massive flooding in the region.

“We are saddened to know that 24 people perished,” he said.

“I want to personally assure our fellowmen here that the government will continue its rescue operation until all families are safe, all casualties and missing persons have been accounted for and all affected individuals and communities have received their needed assistance,” he said.

Duterte said more than a million worth of assistance was already provided to Cagayan Region.

“Rest assured that we are working hard to rebuild your lives after this calamity… We know your anguish and we will respond with urgency,” he said.

“We will do everything to return to normalcy,” he added.

During the briefing, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said the death toll from Typhoon Ulysses is now at 69 in six regions in Luzon.

Jalad said only Ilocos Region has no recorded casualty while Cagayan Region has the most number of deaths.

He said almost 286,000 families or about 1.1 million individuals have been affected by the typhoon.

The damage to agriculture has reached to almost P1 billion while for infrastructure, P253 million.

The region suffered extensive flooding, particularly in the Provinces of Cagayan, Isabela and Tuguegarao City, after the Magat Dam released excess water upon reaching critical level due to the typhoon and monsoon rains.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba thanked the president for his visit and his assurance that the government will continue to help the people.

Mamba also expressed gratitude to Duterte for initiating the restoration of the Cagayan River.

“Hope we will continue doing this because we feel this is the solution to our problem here,” he said.

Duterte urged the local government units to actively collaborate with the task force created to lead the rehabilitation efforts.

“Your lives, including your good health, safety and improved welfare, are our priority,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS