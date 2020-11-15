President Rodrigo Duterte has extended his condolences to the family of Bahrain Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and the people of Bahrain.

In a statement, the Office of Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said Friday the Philippines joins Bahrain and the international community in mourning the demise of Khalifa.

"President Duterte conveys deepest sympathies to His Majesty, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the members of the Royal Family and the Government of Bahrain in this time of great sadness and grief," it said.

"His Royal Highness oversaw the development and rapid transformation of the Bahraini nation for nearly five decades," OPAFA added.

It cited that over the years, especially under Duterte's administration, the Philippines and Bahrain have "grown ever closer, with the Kingdom taking its place as one of the Philippines' closest partners in the Middle East."

OPAFA said Khalifa was a "true friend of the Philippines and occupies a special place in the collective memory of the Filipino nation."

Khalifa, 84, was Bahrain's longest-serving prime minister. Celerina Monte/DMS