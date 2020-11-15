President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his gratitude Saturday to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for Australia’s support for the 2016 Arbitral Ruling on the South China Sea that favored the Philippines.

“I thank you for your kind words on my statement at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on this matter,” Duterte told Morrison during his intervention at the Second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit.

“Your Government’s formal manifestation before the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf reinforces our efforts to counter claims and assertive actions that contradict international law, particularly UNCLOS.”

These formal manifestations, Duterte said, are of utmost significance to the integrity of the Convention and the procedures it has established.

“The growing chorus of nations affirming and defending what is right strengthens the legal order over our seas and oceans.”

At the same time, Duterte welcomed Australia’s strong commitment to ASEAN Centrality and the principles of openness, inclusivity, respect for international law, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

“Maintaining peace, security and stability in the South China Sea is a shared strategic objective,” he said.

Duterte also thanked Australia’s technical assistance in the crafting of the Philippines’ Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Australia is also instrumental in making maternal and neonatal health services more accessible in Masbate under the Philippine-Australia Comprehensive Partnership, he said. PND