By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday created a task force to streamline responses in typhoon affected areas, especially as some provinces like Cagayan are struggling to cope with floods.

In his second address to the nation in as many days, Duterte said the task force '' will streamline rehabilitation efforts affected by the typhoon.''

"Our government is making a policy to help those who were affected by the typhoon... That is why I created a task force. I directed (the task force) to streamline so rehabilitation efforts in typhoon affected areas will be faster," said Duterte.

He said the task force, composed of different government agencies, will be given a timeline so that red tape is cut and aid can reach people quickly.

Duterte delivered his address as the government has been sending rescue teams to help people in Cagayan province, where many areas are flooded due to rains from Typhoon ''Ulysses'' and partly due to release of water from Magat Dam.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said the rate of release of water from Magat Dam has slowed down but floods persisted.

News reports said people have been trapped in the roofs of their homes for three days. Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano said in a radio interview as many as 200 people in flooded homes sought help Friday evening.

"Almost all of the government agencies will be involved here. They have representatives there in that task force. I gave them timeline to do those actions without delay and cut red tape to immediately provide assistance to the people," said Duterte.

"I want the task force to immediately provide relief assistance to the affected people. I don't know how the task force will do it, but whatever you do, I will take care of it ," he added.

Duterte said the government will use all available assets to help people affected by the calamity.

"All the assets owned by the government will be used there and I will see to it that it will really arrive thStere, just wait... Those that were not yet rescued from their houses ...our air assets will be there," he said. DMS