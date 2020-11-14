Six local terrorist group members, including a sub-leader of Daulah Islamiyah, were killed while two policemen were wounded in a joint law enforcement operation in South Cotabato on Friday morning.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said the joint military and police forces were serving the warrant of arrest against Arafat Bulacon, a sub leader of Daulah Islamiyah when the clash happened.

“Based on the report from the ground, Arafat Bulacon, alias Maula was neutralized after initiating a firefight with the operating troops of the 4th Special Action Battalion of the PNP Special Action Force and 5th Special Forces Battalion, who were serving his warrants of arrest for murder at Purok 6, Barangay Koronadal Proper, Polomolok, South Cotabato around 5 a.m.,” said Vinluan.

"The encounter further resulted in the deaths of five more local terrorists and the wounding of two PNP-SAF personnel," he added.

Lt. Col. Randy Banaag, commanding officer of the 5th SFBn, said "operating troops recovered one 5.56 M4 rifle, two 12 gauge shotgun (break open), two cal. 38 revolver, one 5.56 pistol (break-open), one IED, and one ISIS flag".

Army's 601st Infantry Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Roy Galido revealed that Arafat Bulacon was a sub-leader of the Daulah Islamiyah (Ansar Khalifa Philippines-Maguid Remnants).

“He was one of the perpetrators of the General Santos City bombing last 2018 and he was also involved in different criminal activities in the area of South Cotabato,” said Galido.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Joint Task Force Central said the military endeavors to conduct law enforcement support operations to assist the police and other law enforcement agencies in arresting terrorists and lawless elements in central Mindanao.

Following the clash, troops immediately coordinated with the PNP-Scene of the Crime Operatives for the processing of the crime scene. Robina Asido/DMS