By Robina Asido

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded 14 deaths because of Typhoon Ulysses.

"We have monitored 14 deaths actually. We have eight injured from Region V (Bicol) and 14 missing in Region III (Central Luzon), Calabarzon and Region V," NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Ricardo Jalad said in a press conference Friday.

However, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay said the search, rescue and retrieval cluster has recorded a total of 39 deaths with 40 people injured and 22 missing.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who was in the NDRMMC press conference, said they are sticking to 14 deaths as these have been validated by local government units.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said they want to make sure these persons died due to the typhoon.

Gapay said the search, rescue and retrieval cluster which composed of AFP, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Metro Manila Development Authority and Bureau of Fire Protection rescued a total of 138,272 individuals.

He also noted that a total of 803 SRR teams, 13,989 land, 11 air and 318 maritime assets were deployed by the AFP, PNP, PCG, MMDA and BFP to respond to the areas affected by the typhoon.

Ano said government respondents were able to rescue everyone who were trapped on their houses and roof in the afternoon of Thursday.

"We have prepared more here compared to Typhoon Rolly with 99 percent of our local chief executives standing at the helm. A total of 1,038 local chief executives are present out of the 1,047 affected areas. Nine who were not there have various reasons, others have COVID, while others are under quarantine so they are all accounted for," said Ano.

"As of 3p m yesterday, all those who needed help, those who were stranded on their roof were rescued but sadly in the storm's aftermath 1,262 barangays were still affected with 1,006 barangay still experiencing flooding," he added.

Jalad said government responders monitored flooding, maritime and landslide incidents while there were trees and posts toppled by the typhoon.

"We monitored flooding in 105 areas in Region I (Ilocos), II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon), Calabarzon, Mimaropa, V (Bicol), NCR and CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region). We also monitored eight landslides, two maritime incidents and toppling of posts and trees in 22 areas and 161 road sections and 58 bridges are reported to be not passable as of yesterday," he said.

"Prior to the onslaught of Typhoon 'Ulysses' the LGU (local government unit) practically almost whole of Luzon carried out pre-emptive evacuation of 64,552 families or 231,312 persons, after the rescue have conducted an additional 44,198 families or 170,500 individuals were evacuated," he said.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said initial damage estimate reached P4.5 billion.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC also estimated damage to agriculture in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and CAR at P99,342,519. DMS